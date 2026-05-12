“Controversially, I like Blur more”: The Wiggles can’t recognise this Oasis song

The Big Red Car has no idea where Wonderwall is.

During a radio game on Nova 96.9, children’s superstars The Wiggles stumbled into a Britpop minefield.

While promoting their new single ‘Sparkle,’ father-daughter duo Anthony and Lucia Field failed to recognise Oasis’ seminal 1995 anthem ‘Wonderwall,’ a track with over 2.3 billion streams.

“Controversially, I like Blur more,” Lucia admitted, unwittingly rekindling the Nineties’ fiercest musical rivalry.

Anthony then confessed to a truly out-of-touch blunder: purchasing an Oasis poster for his son, genuinely believing Liam and Noel Gallagher were Beatles legends Paul McCartney and John Lennon. “I am so out of touch, mate,” he laughed.

While The Wiggles remain colourfully oblivious, Oasis is enjoying a massive resurgence, having just wrapped their ‘Live ‘25’ reunion tour.

The band is set for a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction later this year, proving that even if the Big Red Car doesn’t know the way to Wonderwall, the Manchester rockers have officially won the war.