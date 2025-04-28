The White Stripes Join Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2025

​ The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has unveiled its 2025 inductees, with The White Stripes earning a spot in the Performer category.

The Detroit duo, Jack and Meg White, are recognized for their influential role in revitalizing garage rock in the early 2000s with hits like “Seven Nation Army” and “Fell in Love with a Girl.” This marks their second nomination and first induction.

The induction ceremony is scheduled for November 8 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. It will be streamed live on Disney+, with subsequent broadcasts on ABC and Hulu.

Full List of 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductees

Performer Category:

Bad Company

Chubby Checker

Joe Cocker

Cyndi Lauper

OutKast

Soundgarden

The White Stripes

Musical Influence Award:

Salt-N-Pepa

Warren Zevon

Musical Excellence Award:

Thom Bell

Nicky Hopkins

Carol Kaye

Ahmet Ertegun Award (Non-Performers):

Lenny Waronker​

This year’s class reflects the Hall’s commitment to honoring artists who have significantly shaped the musical landscape across various genres. ​