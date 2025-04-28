The White Stripes Join Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2025

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has unveiled its 2025 inductees, with The White Stripes earning a spot in the Performer category.
The Detroit duo, Jack and Meg White, are recognized for their influential role in revitalizing garage rock in the early 2000s with hits like “Seven Nation Army” and “Fell in Love with a Girl.” This marks their second nomination and first induction.
The induction ceremony is scheduled for November 8 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. It will be streamed live on Disney+, with subsequent broadcasts on ABC and Hulu.
Full List of 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductees
Performer Category:
-
Bad Company
-
Chubby Checker
-
Joe Cocker
-
Cyndi Lauper
-
OutKast
-
Soundgarden
-
The White Stripes
Musical Influence Award:
-
Salt-N-Pepa
-
Warren Zevon
Musical Excellence Award:
-
Thom Bell
-
Nicky Hopkins
-
Carol Kaye
Ahmet Ertegun Award (Non-Performers):
-
Lenny Waronker
This year’s class reflects the Hall’s commitment to honoring artists who have significantly shaped the musical landscape across various genres.