Where Adelaide’s soul takes centre stage

Walk into Thebby, and you’re not just entering a venue, you’re stepping into a time machine with art deco flair and a heartbeat of its own.

Since 1928, this heritage-listed marvel has been the silent witness to Adelaide’s most electrifying nights: the roar of punk rebels, the croon of soul legends, and the kind of magic that happens when a crowd becomes a chorus.

Thebby doesn’t just host gigs, it breathes them. With space for 2,000, it’s where you’ll elbow past strangers to belt out Supertramp anthems with Roger Hodgson, or stand frozen as Maynard James Keenan’s shadow dances against a projection of the Grand Canyon during a Puscifer show.

The walls here have absorbed more stories than a library: Nirvana’s feedback, Kylie’s disco sparkle, and the sweat of local bands who played their first shows dreaming of those very same lights.

Thebarton Theatre

📍112 Henley Beach Rd, Torrensville

📞 (08) 8443 5255

🌐 thebartontheatre.com.au