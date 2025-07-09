Spilled Blueberries cause ‘Traffic Jam’ on Highway

Not the kind of jam anyone wanted on their commute.

A highway in British Columbia turned into a fruity fiasco when a pickup truck spilled its cargo of fresh blueberries, creating a sticky “traffic jam” that left police scrambling, and joking.

The Mission RCMP reported that a white Ford pickup, stopped at the Lougheed Highway and Wren Street intersection, lost several crates upon accelerating, unleashing a cascade of berries onto the road.

Thousands of blueberries were crushed under passing tires, coating the asphalt in a gooey purple mess.

Officers arrived at the “juicy incident” armed with shovels, working to clear the sugary hazard.

The RCMP couldn’t resist a playful jab, suggesting a collaboration with the local farmer’s market: “How about Jack-Knife Jelly, Pothole Preserves, or the ever-popular Traffic Jam?”

While the cleanup was no small feat, the berry burst certainly gave drivers, and cops, an unexpected story to savour.