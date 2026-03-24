The Goo Goo Dolls’ Canada Spring 2026 Setlist revealed as tour rolls on with Dashboard Confessional

The Goo Goo Dolls lean into nostalgia on Canada Spring 2026 run

The Goo Goo Dolls are deep into their Canada Spring 2026 tour, rolling across the country with Dashboard Confessional in tow and a setlist that blends ‘90s alt-rock nostalgia with more recent material.

After recent stops in Calgary (March 23) and Abbotsford, the band’s live show has settled into a familiar rhythm – equal parts singalongs, deep cuts, and the kind of emotional peaks that have defined their career.

Across the run, the setlist pulls heavily from their breakout era, with Dizzy Up the Girl acting as the backbone of the night. Tracks like ‘Slide,’ ‘Black Balloon,’ ‘Name,’ and ‘Broadway’ sit comfortably alongside newer cuts such as ‘Miracle Pill’ and ‘Life’s a Message,’ creating a balance between legacy and longevity.

There’s also space for a few surprises. The band has been known to close the encore with covers, including Tom Petty’s ‘You Wreck Me’ or Supertramp’s ‘Give a Little Bit,’ adding a loose, celebratory feel to the final moments of the show.

But as ever, it all builds toward one track – ‘Iris’ – which continues to serve as the emotional centrepiece and, more often than not, the closing statement of the main set.

Dashboard Confessional sets the tone each night with a 45-minute opening slot, leaning into emo-era staples like ‘Screaming Infidelities’ and ‘Hands Down,’ priming audiences before the headliners take the stage.

With the tour still moving across the country, here’s a look at the setlist.

The Goo Goo Dolls Canada Spring 2026 Setlist

Naked

Home

Slide

Long Way Down

Dizzy

Black Balloon

Here Is Gone

Smash

Stay With You

Nothing Lasts Forever

Miracle Pill

Acoustic #3

Sympathy

Name

Over and Over

Ocean

Let Love In

Run All Night

Life’s a Message

Bringing On the Light

Better Days

Broadway

Iris

Encore

You Wreck Me (Tom Petty cover)

Remaining Goo Goo Dolls Tour Dates

March 25: Edmonton, AB (Rogers Place)

March 26: Saskatoon, SK (SaskTel Centre)

March 28: Winnipeg, MB (Canada Life Centre)

April 6: Ottawa, ON (Canadian Tire Centre)

April 10: Halifax, NS (Scotiabank Centre)

For longtime fans, the tour feels like a time capsule – one that still has enough life in it to keep evolving night to night.