Jungle announce AUS tour and new album Sunshine

Jungle has announced a huge world tour in support of their fifth studio album, Sunshine , and Australia has made the list.

They’ll be in the country next March – a long, but worthwhile wait.

The band, J Lloyd, Tom McFarland and Lydia Kitto, have also today revealed their new album Sunshine is set for release on August 14th.

The lead single, ‘Carry On’ is out now.

So, expect to hear tracks from the new album, as well as all the hits, including ‘Back On 74.’

Presented by Live Nation and triple j, the Australian leg of the tour will hit up arenas in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, and Perth.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JUNGLE (@jungle4eva)

Here are the dates:

Tuesday 2 March, 2027 – Brisbane – Entertainment Centre

Thursday 4 March – Sydney – Qudos Bank Arena

Saturday 6 March – Melbourne – Rod Laver Arena

Wednesday 10 March – Perth – RAC Arena

And here’s when you can score your tickets.

General public tickets on sale this Friday 27 March at 1pm.

Mastercard Presale: Wed 25 Mar, 12pm – Fri 27 Mar, 12pm

Artist Presale: Thu 26 Mar, 12pm – Fri 27 Mar, 12pm

Live Nation Presale: Thu 26 Mar, 12pm – Fri 27 Mar, 12pm

Spotify Presale: Thu 26 Mar, 12pm – Fri 27 Mar, 12pm