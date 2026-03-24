Australia’s diesel shortage could see your bins go uncollected

Desperately Seeking Diesel.

Your garbage may be the latest victim in Australia’s petrol shortage, as diesel shortages leave waste collection companies struggling to meet demand.

Bin services could be reduced or skipped entirely, as waste collectors warn the extreme reduction in diesel restricts their services and the high prices mean they operate at a loss.

Some companies are near collapse due to the financial strain, and are urging council to pass on costs to home owners.

The sector has been left off the “priority fuel user list,” though many in the industry believe they are an essential service.

In a letter to Energy Minister Chris Bowen, the sector said services such as hospitals, aged care facilities and supermarkets relied on waste collection. Any disruption to these could have a domino effect on public health services within 48 hours.

Waste collectors are left to pick up the pieces, many having to re-plan routes after their diesel allocations have dropped to nearly half their regular allocation.

Conversations continue between waste collectors and the government, but a solution appears difficult.

Waste Contractors and Recyclers Association of NSW chief Brett Lemin has warned that small businesses unable to keep up with diesel prices may have to cease operations, meaning bins will not be collected and rubbish could pile up.

Lemin said some councils have been open to the idea of covering some costs, but has said the primary solution would be a pause on the diesel tax excise.