Future Islands mark 20 years with new compilation ‘From a Hole in the Floor to a Fountain of Youth’

Two decades deep – Future Islands deliver a double album packed with deep cuts, reworks and fan picks

Future Islands have announced a new career-spanning release, From a Hole in the Floor to a Fountain of Youth, set for release on 22 May 2026 via 4AD.

Rather than a standard greatest-hits package, the double album pulls together 20 tracks for 20 years of the band, focusing on alternate versions, rarities and fan favourites.

A significant portion of the material has never previously been available on streaming platforms, offering a deeper look into the group’s back catalogue.

To mark the announcement, the band have shared two new tracks, ‘Sail’ and ‘Find Love,’ available now.

Both songs sit comfortably within their established sound — synth-led, emotive, and built around Samuel T. Herring’s unmistakable vocal delivery – while hinting at the reflective tone of the compilation.

Speaking about the title, bassist William Cashion described the contrast at its core: “the hole in the floor” representing everyday life, and “the fountain of youth” reflecting the point where long-term ambition becomes reality.

The release arrives as a milestone moment for the band, who have spent two decades evolving from underground favourites to internationally recognised figures, without losing the sense of intimacy that defined their early work.

From a Hole in the Floor to a Fountain of Youth will be available digitally, on CD, and as a blue and apricot double LP. Pre-orders are open now via 4AD.