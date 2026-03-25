CHEERS with Mars Harper

Cheers to the Solo Era.
Mars Harper is trading crowd-surfing chaos for centre stage.
In our newest ep of Cheers, the artist recounted twisting her ankle during a stage-diving stunt, a painful milestone in a musical journey that began in bands at age 13.
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Now embarking on solo work, Harper discussed her debut release, ‘Kleptomaniac,’ due later this year.
The track explores the discomfort of self-identity and the tendency to borrow pieces of others.
Thank you to Red Hill Estate for highlighting stories of artistic evolution.
Keep up with Mars Harper on Instagram!