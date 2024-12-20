Maybe in May dropped by Happy Studios’ Noise Machines to deliver a rendition of their alt-pop tune ‘Waiting.’

The Eora-based band, known for their killer indie energy, took the track to the next level and then some.

Made up of Marissa (Lead Vocals), Grace (Bass), Sarah (Drums), Gab (Lead Guitar), and Gabby (Rhythm Guitar), the band has quickly become known for their unique sound and mission to amplify queer youth voices.

Don’t miss Maybe in May at next year’s Laneway Festival, courtesy of JMC Academy, where they’ll be sharing the stage with massive names like Charli XCX, Beabadoobee, and BICEP.

It’s a huge moment for the queer indie rockers, and ‘Waiting’ is the perfect track to show why they’re on the rise.

Stay up to date with them on Instagram.

Big shout out to Hiatus Beers for sponsoring our Live from Happy session! Their non-alcoholic brews, like the crisp Napa and citrusy NAPL, are the perfect refreshment for any occasion.

Catch them on Instagram.