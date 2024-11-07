Maybe In May’s ‘Waiting’ is the Alt-Pop Anthem Queer Sydney’s Been Waiting For

Maybe In May, the non-male, queer group of friends from Sydney, have just released their insanely good sophomore single

“Waiting”, the latest offering from Sydney’s own Maybe In May, is an angsty alt-pop exemplar with the chops to prove it.

Formed by five life-long friends -Marissa, Grace, Sarah, Gab and Gabby – Maybe In May is a resounding voice for all young queer kids out there to be themselves and make art.

Offering not just music but an entire ethos, Maybe In May’s “Waiting” is the perfect follow up after their debut single “Easier To Let Go”.

Drawing inspiration from icons like Paramore, Holy Holy, The Last Dinner Party and The Buoys, Maybe In May have created a vibe unlike any other, with a special flavour that can’t be replicated.

“Waiting” is an anthem about queer love and discovering your identity, taken from real-life, liberating experiences.

Lead singer Marissa shared “It was so special, and that first proper queer love experience was the best thing to ever happen to me. I didn’t know what I was missing until I found it.”

Speaking of the lead singer, you can’t listen to a Maybe In May song without noticing Marissa’s staggering vocals – velvety smooth and powerful as Hayley Williams herself.

Her stirring voice sits atop catchy guitar riffs and a fast-paced beat that keeps climbing and climbing.

The guitar solo at the end is killer, rounding off the track with a hard-hitting, emotionally-infused jam.

“Waiting” is hands down one of the best indie tracks to come out of Sydney this year, with its unique twist on that classic pop-rock sound.

Their live shows are as phenomenal as you would expect, and you can see for yourself at their single launch at The Red Rattler on Friday November 22nd.

The event will also showcase their independently made music video, which was selected to screen at the Clipped Music Video Festival in October.

Tickets are free, but we highly recommend reserving them here, for what is sure to be a one-of-a-kind show.

Listen to “Waiting” below: