Prepare to be addicted to Chai Chang’s ‘Music Warrior’

Hong Kong-born Melbournian Chai Chang has just released his second single, solidifying his place in the electro-pop scene

Chang, who has grown up passionate about music and inspired by the likes of C-Pop, K-Pop and Western music, is a force to be reckoned with.

Having already completed three degrees, Chang’s love for music has only gotten stronger, and he’s a major advocate that it’s never too late to do what you love.

It’s a good thing he has, or else “Music Warrior” wouldn’t have been released into the world, and his unique blend of sounds wouldn’t have been heard.

Dedicated to his most influential idol, international singing sensation CoCo Lee, “Music Warrior” is an anthem for breaking barriers through music.

With lyrics that explore how music empowers musicians to break down walls and fight for themselves, it’s an inspiring track, as well as being straight up vibey.

Preaching positivity and optimism, it’s hard to not feel like a warrior yourself when you listen to the song.

Opening with an eerily beautiful dreamscape, the track quickly intensifies as the beat drops, driving an undeniable urge to dance.

Drawing from both Western and Chinese musical traditions, Chang constructs a layered foundation that anchors the track with rhythmic precision and depth.

His talent shines through in the balance of eclectic instruments, blending heavy beats, driving synths, and sultry vocals into a seamless electronic style that’s uniquely his.

“With every note I sing I revive a little piece of you/Rise up and show them what you’ve got/Now listen to the sound of a warrior,” Chang sings.

The track takes cues from the lush, melodic structures of Chinese pop, lending it a cinematic quality, while steady drum beats and energetic synths fuse with these elements to infuse the song with infectious, danceable energy.

His ability to harmonise these diverse influences is evident in the track’s careful transitions, moving from ethereal verses to a pulsating chorus, where sultry vocals rise over bold, assertive beats.

Chang’s style defies easy categorization, blending elements of K-Pop and C-Pop with clear Western EDM influences, resulting in a sound that’s unmistakably his own.

Chang is truly owning the electro-pop world, carrying his undeniable flair wherever he goes.

Keep your ears peeled for the next release, and in the meantime, check out the track below.