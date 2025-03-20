Old Mervs went from jamming in a farm shed in Kojonup to hitting the road for their biggest tour yet

If Old Mervs aren’t already in your daily rotation, you might want to fix that.

The WA duo is about to drop their long-awaited self-titled debut—a 12-track ride that bounces from indie shimmer to Britpop swagger to ‘90s WA West Coast haze.

Produced by Chris Collins, it’s the kind of record that solidifies their status as one of Australia’s most exciting new acts.

The boys swung by Happy Mag for a chat about their biggest tour yet and how a farm shed in Kojonup became ground zero for one of the country’s hottest new bands. The album’s already making waves, with tracks like What You’ve Lost, Parched, and Forget It proving that Henry and Dave’s raw, infectious energy is hitting just right.

Next up? A huge 20-date tour across Australia and New Zealand, plus a stop at Darwin’s Bass In The Grass Festival. Safe to say, they’re riding high—and with their debut out via Dew Process (home to legends like Mallrat and Tkay Maidza), the Old Mervs takeover is well and truly underway.

Big shoutout to Sprocket Roasters for keeping the caffeine flowing during our chat—go check it out.