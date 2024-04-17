[gtranslate]
Sipping without sin: The Best Non-Alcoholic Drinks that’ll blow your mind

We all know that alcohol isn’t everyone’s cup of tea (pun intended), and that’s where the next level of non-alcoholic drinks come into play.

Say goodbye to your boring ol’ sodas and hello to a new world of booze-free libations that’ll blow your mind. We’re talkin’ about drinks like kombucha, and of course, we can’t forget about tea.

But we’re not talking about your grandma’s boring old brew. We’re talking about the next level of tea, with its endless herbal blends and energizing properties that’ll make you wonder why you ever bothered with alcohol in the first place.

So, let’s face it – having non-alcoholic drink options is essential. It allows us to have a fun night out without feeling the pressure to drink, and promotes a healthier lifestyle overall. The next time you’re out with your friends, ditch the alcohol and try out one of these high-quality, mind-blowing non-alcoholic drinks. Trust us, you won’t regret it.

Molly Rose

Molly Rose Brewery is all about the perfect balance in their great brews— a little bit salty, a little bit fruity, and plenty of good energy. The non-alcoholic range is, as the can says, ‘sublime’— strawberry and lime? Hell yes. Citrus IPA? Citra citra, yes please!

From their classic brews to every sip, Nic Sandery’s vision and the values from his grandmothers, Molly and Rose, shine through.

Even better, if you’re in their neighbourhood, they’re open Wednesdays through Sundays. Swing by for a cold one and some seriously good food— with plenty of plant-based options for your vegan mates. Personally, we can’t get past the spicy corn fried rice with salted egg yolk or the fried calamari with red nahm jim and black lime salt.

Free Time

Love the name, which is precisely what this great non alc from Bridge Road Brewers gives you – free time – without a hangover you can pretty much up your game, and spend your free time, well, doing pretty much anything you want to. A pale ale with all the flavour but none of the alcohol? Yes please. Free Time has charmed us with its vibrant hop aroma, low bitterness, and clean finish.

Founded by Ben Kraus in 2000, the brewery has evolved from a shed to a bustling brewery employing 40 staff. With a flagship taproom in the drop dead gorgeous location of Beechworth and an outpost in East Brunswick – with a slick diner to boot – Bridge Road’s beers span from Bermagui to Bangkok, perfectly embodying the values of independence and quality.

 

Better Beer

The Inspired Unemployed’s Matt Ford and Jack Steele, along with health-conscious beer enthusiast Nick Cogger, united to answer a simple question: “How do we make beer better?” The result: The Better Beer Company.

Their dream beer, dubbed the “crispest in the world,” is now complemented by the Better Beer Zero Alc (<0.5% alc./vol.). Perfect for those moments when you’re taking one for the team, this crisp and refreshing option is ideal for when you’re not drinking beers but still want that cold one satisfaction.

Join the Better Beer revolution and elevate your beer experience, one can at a time. Cheers to a crisper brew for every occasion!

Plus & Minus

Kick back and relax with Plus & Minus – a new wave of zero-alcohol wines that redefine the art of wine.

Crafted with care, these hand-made wonders skip the artificial sweeteners, opting for grape skin extract (GSE) to bring in those natural antioxidants. It’s like the goodness of red wine without the alcohol, creating a vibe that’s all about enjoyment.

Sourced from the sunny vineyards of South Australia, Plus & Minus wines keep it real with high-quality grapes. Even after the alcohol takes a backseat, these wines keep their vibrant, full-flavored personality intact.

Edenvale Premium Reserve Sparkling Shiraz

Get ready to have your mind blown by the pure delight of Edenvale Premium Reserve Alcohol-Free Sparkling Shiraz.

 This badass Australian gem will make you question everything about alcohol. The flavours of vibrant blackberry and currant, mixed with a touch of oak and smoky spices, create a mouthwatering experience that’s off the charts. 

But here’s where it gets even better, my friend. This elegant bottle is BYO-friendly, so you can rock its exquisite flavours and effervescence wherever the hell you want.

Say goodbye to wine FOMO and welcome a world of ultimate satisfaction, all without a single drop of alcohol. So raise your glass high, toast to savouring every damn sip, and surrender to the pure, unfiltered euphoria of happiness. Cheers to that, you unapologetic aficionado!

StrangeLove

StrangeLove is heralding a new era of interesting non-alcoholic drinking with tantalizing flavours and an unwavering focus on adventurous flavour and sugar reduction, rewriting the rules of the beverage industry.

Each serving of their Lo-Cal Sodas, at around 50 calories per serve, promises guilt-free indulgence without compromising on taste. Prepare to be amazed as they cut sugar content by an astounding 75%, giving soda lovers the fizz, with the flavour and without any of the drawbacks.

Get ready to embark on a flavour journey inspired by cutting-edge culinary trends, from the zing of Lime with fiery Jalapeno to the indulgent Yuzu infused with fresh Japanese juice.

With an extensive collection of premium mixers, Australian-sourced mineral waters, Lo-Cal Sodas, fruit infused zero sugar sparkling waters, and artistic garnishes, StrangeLove offers a complete drinking experience. Unleashing Australian ingenuity, every sip brings joy and a touch of magic.  Welcome to an enchanting world where your soda dreams come true.

Bobby

Dubbed as “the unconventional soft drink,” this brand has got it goin’ on with their all-natural ingredients and prebiotic-packed recipes.

But let’s talk about the real star of the show – their flavour range. With options like lemon, cola, berry, and orange, there’s a taste for every craving. And trust us, these drinks hit the nail on the head with their deliciousness.

We can’t forget about their vibrant and Insta-worthy packaging that screams summer vibes. And the best part? They’re all-natural, low in sugar, and low in calories, with only 6.6g of sugar per can. So, you can sip on these refreshing drinks without the guilt or worry of harmful ingredients.

Heaps Normal

Hold on to your taste buds, because Heaps Normal has crafted a non-alcoholic beer that will knock your socks off. This brew isn’t just good for a non-alcoholic beer, it’s good period. And let’s not forget about the branding – the playful, vintage-inspired designs by Melbourne artist Pat Rogasch will make you feel like you’re in a whole new era of beer drinking.

But the real kicker? The catchphrase, “too good to be wasted.” This drink is so darn delicious, you won’t even want to waste your time with anything else. And the best part? Heaps Normal manages to make sobriety feel like the coolest choice, without being condescending or preachy.

So, if you’re looking for a non-alcoholic option that doesn’t make you feel like a buzzkill, Heaps Normal is the way to go. Trust us, your taste buds and your cool factor will thank you.

Brunswick Aces

Brunswick Aces is about to blow your mind with their first zero alcohol expression – the Spades Sapiir.

Spades blend is the perfect balance of savoury and fresh on the palate, with notes of green cardamom and fresh herbs leading the way. But it doesn’t stop there. This drink also features sweet citrus and native Australian lemon myrtle, with the distinct Tasmanian pepperberry creating the illusion of alcohol heat in the throat. Who needs alcohol when you have a drink this good?

If you want to indulge in a delicious and sophisticated drink without the alcohol, Brunswick Aces’ Spades Sapiir is the way to go. Trust us, you won’t even miss the booze.

 

 

Remedy

It’s time to ditch the jitters and artificial ingredients that come with sugar-filled energy drinks and opt for the all-natural Remedy K!CK. Remedy Drinks has revolutionized the game with their range of live cultured sparkling drinks that are not only tasty but also good for you.

With a variety of exciting flavors and blends, whether you’re a fan of kombucha, soda, or caffeinated bevvies, Remedy Drinks has got you covered. And the best part? These guilt-free drinks are all-natural, so you don’t have to worry about any nasty side effects. No more crashing or feeling terrible after indulging in an energy drink.

And let’s not forget about the convenience of free shipping Australia-wide. That means you can stock up on these fun and fruity drinks without having to leave your house. Your taste buds (and your body) will thank you.

 

