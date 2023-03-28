Join us for the massive Needle in the Hay Party: A night of free music and fun!

Get ready to party all night long because the Needle in the Hay competition is just the beginning; we are hosting a massive celebration with a stacked lineup of talented artists. And the best part? It’s all completely free!

Greetings music lovers, have we got some thrilling news that will make your heart race faster than the beat of your favourite song. The highly anticipated annual Needle in the Hay competition has come to a close, and let me tell you, it was one for the books.

A big round of applause to Beckah Amani, Agung Mango, Euan Hart and all of the remarkable finalists who made this year’s competition an unforgettable experience. But the fun doesn’t stop there, my friends. We’re throwing a massive Needle in the Hay Party to celebrate all of the incredible talent that this competition has to offer. And let me tell you, the lineup is absolutely stacked. We’ve got The Sooks, R.F. Coleman, and Dead Witch joining the party, with more to be announced soon!

But that’s not all. We’re doing this party up big, and it’s going to be free for everyone to attend. That’s right, you read that correctly, free. So come out and support the incredible talent that Australia has to offer, and let’s make this a night to remember.

Mark your calendars for Friday, April 28th, and head on over to The Marlborough Hotel in Newtown for a night of amazing music, good vibes, and even better company. We can’t wait to see you there!

Join us on Friday, April 28th at The Marlborough Hotel in Newtown for a night of unforgettable music, positive energy, and great company.

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to support the amazing talent Australia has to offer!

Party info here .