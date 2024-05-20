The lineup for the highly anticipated NITH 2024 Finalists Party at Lady Hampshire is locked in, and it’s killer

We’re bringing together the crème de la crème of the top 40 NITH finalists to the Lady Hampshire this July 12th

Headlining our NITH finalists party for 20204 are WA sweethearts Joan & The Giants, ready to bring their signature alternative pop sound to Sydney.

Hailing from Perth, Joan & The Giants blend elements of Indie, Folk, and Rock. Their live shows are electrifying, with Grace Newton-Wordsworth’s killer vocals front and center.

Joining the NITH fray is Sydney’s FVNERAL, an indie rock band exploring themes of self-discovery and love through warm, introspective lyrics. Don’t be fooled by their name – tracks like “Frozen Lasagne” are why they placed in the top 40.

Yasmina Sadiki, a NITH top 40 finalist, known for her captivating Jazz and Neo-Soul performances, rounds out the lineup. Her recent release, “Bleed Out,” showcases her improvisational skill to perfection. Check out Yasmina’s jazzy as all hell LFH sess here.