Yours & Owls Festival Turns 10: Big Birthday Bash Announced!

While the main event is on hold till 2025, Yours & Owls are pulling out all the stops to throw pre party of Gong goodness

Yours & Owls Festival is celebrating a decade of bringing live music to the city, and they’re throwing a huge pre-party to mark the occasion.

While the main festival with its headliners is moving to early 2025 due to scheduling conflicts, Yours & Owls isn’t letting that stop the fun. To keep the party spirit alive, they’re throwing a special 10th Birthday Pre-Party on October 12th at the University of Wollongong.

The pre-party lineup is stacked with Yours & Owls favourites, featuring both local and international acts. Here’s a taste of what you can expect:

Golden Features (Australia’s deep house hero)

Peking Duk (Get ready for an epic “Tayvis moment”!)

Alice Ivy (Everyone’s favourite electronic producer)

Anna Lunoe (Legendary DJ and dance music icon)

Cxloe (Electro-pop singer-songwriter)

Hellcat Speedracer (Bringing the beats!)

Ninajirachi (Future bass and indie electro-pop vibes)

Running Touch (Setting the mood with immersive soundscapes)

This pre-party is the perfect way to gear up for the official 10th anniversary festival next year.

Presale for tickets starts at 8:30 am AEST on Wednesday, July 10th, with general sales following on Thursday, July 11th at 8:30 am AEST. Be sure to grab your tickets early to lock in the best price and a chance to win awesome prizes like skydiving vouchers, backstage meet-and-greets, and top-notch speakers and headphones.

This is shaping up to be an epic birthday celebration for Yours & Owls Festival. Don’t miss out on the pre-party – grab your tickets hereline up and get ready to celebrate a decade of amazing music!