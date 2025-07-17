Crown and Country share debut single ‘WANTARRI (GIFT)’

Take a deep dive into Country, culture and synth with Crown and Country’s fresh new drop

Warlpiri ceremony meets textured electronics on ‘WANTARRI (GIFT)’, the debut single from Crown and Country, a long-running collaboration between Warlpiri elder Wanta Jampijinpa, his father Jerry Jangala Patrick OAM, and producer Marc ‘Monkey’ Peckham.

Known for his work on community-based projects like the Milpirri Festival, Monkey brings his signature dub-infused production to the table—slow-building, spacious, and immersive. Underneath it all is Jangala’s commanding voice, grounding the track in tradition and place.

The result is a hypnotic listen that feels part ambient meditation, part cultural archive. The title Wantarri means “gift” in Warlpiri—and it’s also Wanta Jampijinpa’s name—making this release feel both personal and intentional.

With more than a decade of creative partnership behind them, this trio have crafted something that sits outside genre and ego—it’s about connection: to Country, to community, to each other.

The full Crown and Country album and film drop August 1, with screenings set for Darwin Festival, Lajamanu, and Now or Never Festival in Melbourne.

