BIGSOUND steps it up with next-level Artist Hub, thanks to Spotify

BIGSOUND is back this September and coming in hot — and this year’s Artist Hub is set to be a serious game-changer.

Presented by Spotify, the BIGSOUND Artist Hub is moving into BrewDog Fortitude Valley for the whole week (Sept 2–5), transforming the venue into a three-level sanctuary for showcasing artists.

We’re talking panels, workshops, one-on-one support, free feeds, and a much-needed space to catch your breath in between sets, meetings and late-night chaos.

It’s not just a hangout — it’s a full-on HQ for artists to connect, learn, reset and tap into what they need to not just survive the week, but level up.

“We want BIGSOUND to be more than just a showcase,” says QMusic CEO Kris Stewart. “It’s about giving artists the tools to build long-term, sustainable careers.”

Spotify’s throwing its weight behind it with their Turn Up AUS program, backing exclusive events like the official BIGSOUND Artist Welcome and daily breakfasts just for performers. Their team — including music editors and artist relations — will be on deck, running workshops and drop-ins to help artists sharpen their game and make global moves.

Across all three floors, artists will find services like:

Quiet zones

Artist concierge

The Conversation Corner

Free refreshments & hangout zones

Workshops and panel chats with heavyweights

Daily events by APRA AMCOS, Support Act, Community Music, Select Music, Concord, and more

And for something new: American Apparel is launching BIGSOUND’s first on-demand merch stand — where fans can print a tee with their fave artist’s design and all proceeds go straight to the artist. (Yep, artists can sell merch without schlepping boxes.)

Also jumping in? CASIO’s installing a lush digital piano setup and handing out gear, APRA AMCOS is bringing their chaos-core trivia game from Not On Your Rider, and the teams at BMI and Qsic are cooking up artist-only mixers.

“Independent beer and music go hand-in-hand,” adds BrewDog’s Calvin McDonald. “We’re stoked to host this year’s Artist Hub and support the creative community.”

The whole thing is a BIGSOUND first — and a solid reminder that the festival isn’t just about discovery anymore. It’s about artist care, community, and building something sustainable.

So whether you’re an artist, delegate, or die-hard fan, there’s something in it for you. Don’t sleep on this one.

Tickets and more info here.