Startups are crashing BIGSOUND – Welcome to the Tech Showcase

Startups are heading to BIGSOUND with big ideas about how music should work in 2025

BIGSOUND has always been the place to catch the next Flume or Amy Shark before they blow up — but this year, it’s not just the artists in the spotlight.

For the first time ever, the conference is hosting a dedicated tech showcase in partnership with CAST, the Centre for Arts, Science and Technology.

It’s happening Wednesday 3 September at The Precinct Stair Stadium — and by the sounds of it, it’s set to be a bit of a game-changer.

The CAST x Tech Showcase is a fast-paced pitch event featuring four early-stage startups doing cool, weird, and actually useful things in music tech.

Think tools for creators, fan engagement platforms, and other behind-the-scenes infrastructure helping artists survive (and maybe even thrive) in 2025.

CAST and BIGSOUND are putting out the call now for startups — local or global — building things that make the music industry work better.

To apply, founders just need to create a profile on CAST by August 8 (head here to do that).

If picked, they’ll pitch live to a panel of heavyweights like Jaddan Comerford (UNIFIED), Emily Copeland (ex-ABC, ARN, CADA), James Song (New Renaissance Ventures), and Andrea Rosen (Best Nights VC).

Another six projects will be featured in a downloadable digital zine — so even if you don’t hit the main stage, there’s still a chance to get on industry radars.

“We’re stoked to be working with BIGSOUND to highlight the importance of technology and innovation within the music industry,” says CAST GM Gav Parry. “We want to see creativity thrive beside technology.”

Translation: they want tech built by people who actually get the music world — not just another app built in a vacuum.

After the pitches, it’s drinks outside Duke’s at TC Beirne. Founders, artists, and industry folk will all be floating around, talking shop and maybe even plotting the next big thing.

CAST only launched last year, but it’s already linked up with big names like Ticketek and the KL Convention Centre to help bridge the gap between startups and the entertainment world.

So whether you’re building the future of touring, trying to fix how artists get paid, or just want to see what’s coming next, the CAST x Tech Showcase is where the nerdy heart of BIGSOUND will be beating loudest this year.

See you there.