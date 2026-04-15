Forbes just dropped its 30 Under 30 Music Class of 2026

From Doechii and Benson Boone to Rebecca Black and Mau P, this year’s list tracks artists already seeing real momentum

Forbes has dropped its 30 Under 30 Music Class of 2026, and it feels pretty in step with where things are actually at right now.

This isn’t a list of “next big things” — most of these artists and creatives are already doing numbers, touring consistently, or building serious online followings.

With Olivia Rodrigo and Tay Keith on the judging panel, the focus is clearly on real-world impact. It’s a mix of chart names, left-field artists and behind-the-scenes players who are already deep in it.

The 2026 Forbes 30 Under 30: Music (North America)

Ella Langley (26) — modern country breakout

Alex Warren (25) — viral pop crossover

Doechii (27) — genre-warping rap force

Benson Boone (23) — global chart mainstay

Bailey Zimmerman (25) — country radio juggernaut

Jessie Murph (19) — raw, genre-blurring newcomer

Ravyn Lenae (26) — alt-R&B innovator

Jesús Ortiz Paz (28) — Fuerza Regida frontman

Audrey Nuna (26) — stylist-artist hybrid

Mau P (29) — house heavyweight

Dylan Shanks (29) — producer/songwriter

Juan Ruzari (28) — industry producer

Audrey Hobert (26) — multidisciplinary creative

Sienna Spiro (20) — Brit-nominated riser

Absolutely (Abby-Lynn Keen) (22) — songwriter/artist

Rebecca Black (28) — pop reinvention success story

Ejae (26) — producer/songwriter

Rei Ami (28) — experimental pop disruptor

K-Pop Demon Hunters — creative collective

Vitalize Projects — management/tech founders

See You Later — agency/label founders

Even though it’s technically a North American list, it doesn’t really feel limited to that.

Artists like Mau P and Sienna Spiro show how global things already are.

What stands out isn’t just who made it – it’s what they represent. Artists are building audiences earlier, moving quicker, and relying less on traditional industry pathways to get there.

It’s less a prediction of what’s next, and more a snapshot of how the industry already works.