Forbes just dropped its 30 Under 30 Music Class of 2026

From Doechii and Benson Boone to Rebecca Black and Mau P, this year’s list tracks artists already seeing real momentum
Forbes has dropped its 30 Under 30 Music Class of 2026, and it feels pretty in step with where things are actually at right now.
This isn’t a list of “next big things” — most of these artists and creatives are already doing numbers, touring consistently, or building serious online followings.
With Olivia Rodrigo and Tay Keith on the judging panel, the focus is clearly on real-world impact. It’s a mix of chart names, left-field artists and behind-the-scenes players who are already deep in it.
The 2026 Forbes 30 Under 30: Music (North America)
Ella Langley (26) — modern country breakout
Alex Warren (25) — viral pop crossover
Doechii (27) — genre-warping rap force
Benson Boone (23) — global chart mainstay
Bailey Zimmerman (25) — country radio juggernaut
Jessie Murph (19) — raw, genre-blurring newcomer
Ravyn Lenae (26) — alt-R&B innovator
Jesús Ortiz Paz (28) — Fuerza Regida frontman
Audrey Nuna (26) — stylist-artist hybrid
Mau P (29) — house heavyweight
Dylan Shanks (29) — producer/songwriter
Juan Ruzari (28) — industry producer
Audrey Hobert (26) — multidisciplinary creative
Sienna Spiro (20) — Brit-nominated riser
Absolutely (Abby-Lynn Keen) (22) — songwriter/artist
Rebecca Black (28) — pop reinvention success story
Ejae (26) — producer/songwriter
Rei Ami (28) — experimental pop disruptor
K-Pop Demon Hunters — creative collective
Vitalize Projects — management/tech founders
See You Later — agency/label founders
Even though it’s technically a North American list, it doesn’t really feel limited to that.
Artists like Mau P and Sienna Spiro show how global things already are.
What stands out isn’t just who made it – it’s what they represent. Artists are building audiences earlier, moving quicker, and relying less on traditional industry pathways to get there.
It’s less a prediction of what’s next, and more a snapshot of how the industry already works.