LANY Soft World Tour setlist

LANY bring Soft World Tour to Seattle with unreleased tearjerker and TikTok-fuelled singalongs

LANY are deep into their Soft World Tour, and if the Seattle stop (April 1 at WaMu Theater) is anything to go by, the band are leaning fully into consistency, catharsis, and crowd participation at near-unhealthy levels.

Supporting their latest record Soft, the LA duo delivered a tightly structured set that barely deviates night-to-night across the North American leg – less chaos, more emotional choreography. And honestly, the fans don’t seem to mind.

What’s emerging instead is a show built like a three-act memory spiral: glossy openers, a groove-heavy middle stretch, an acoustic detour, and then a final emotional freefall straight into phone-light territory.

LANY – The Soft World Tour Setlist

Soft

Whyyou!

Make Me Forget

If You See Her

I Don’t Wanna Love You Anymore

Thick and Thin



Good Girls



Know You Naked



anything 4 u



Stuck



Sound of Rain

up to me



Super Far / Mean It (Medley)



When Did You Stop Loving Me? (unreleased)



Destiny

Cause You Have To



pink skies



Thru These Tears



Malibu Nights

Encore



XXL



ILYSB

The night’s most telling moment came with ‘When Did You Stop Loving Me?’, an unreleased track that’s somehow already operating like a greatest hit.

Thanks to a recent TikTok surge, Seattle fans arrived pre-loaded with every lyric, turning a “new song” into one of the loudest communal singalongs of the night.

It’s a smart move from LANY — or a risky one, depending on how you feel about the internet deciding your setlist in real time.

Elsewhere, the band continue to streamline their emotional pacing. ‘Super Far’ sliding into ‘Mean It’ as a medley keeps things moving without losing impact — a subtle but effective trick that avoids mid-set dip syndrome entirely.

The result is a show that rarely stops to breathe, even when it absolutely should.

If there’s a spine to the night, it sits in the back half of the set: ‘Thru These Tears’ into ‘Malibu Nights’. It’s the kind of sequencing designed specifically to ruin mascara, phone batteries, and anyone who thought they were “fine, actually.”

As expected, the venue turned into a sea of lit screens, with the band letting the silence and sentiment do most of the work.

For all its emotional highs, the most striking thing about this leg of the tour is just how locked-in the structure is.

LANY are clearly not improvising night-to-night — instead opting for repetition as ritual, refining the emotional arc rather than reinventing it.

Next stops include San Francisco’s Bill Graham Civic Auditorium on April 3, followed by a major show at LA’s Intuit Dome on April 5 – where, if this pattern holds, expect the same tears, same medley, same carefully engineered heartbreak.