The Strokes are teasing something – and it looks like new music is finally on the way

Cryptic visuals, a fan sign-up page, and a familiar “12:51” nod point to a 2026 release.

The Strokes have slipped back into teaser mode this week, sharing a series of retro, 8-bit style visuals across their socials – and fans are reading it as the clearest sign yet that new music is coming.

The posts feature pixelated animations, including a horse pulling a cassette tape and notepad, hinting at a possible single or album announcement.

Around the same time, the band launched a new SMS sign-up page, with some fans receiving a message asking for mailing addresses to “share something soon.”

There’s also a small but telling detail: the phone number linked to the page ends in “1251” – a likely callback to their track 12:51.

While nothing has been officially confirmed, the timing lines up.

The band are set to headline Coachella in the coming days, alongside a wider 2026 festival run, and have previously hinted at new material on the way this year.

It would mark their first full release since 2020’s The New Abnormal, produced by Rick Rubin.

For now, it’s all signals – but they’re getting harder to ignore.