Someone threw a mystery substance at Lindsey Buckingham – and somehow, it’s not the weirdest part

The Fleetwood Mac guitarist walked away unharmed, but the story behind it runs deeper than a one-off incident

There’s always been something a little uncanny about the world orbiting Lindsey Buckingham – the melodrama, the mystique, the sense that things never quite sit still for long.

This week, that energy tipped into something far more literal.

On Wednesday (April 1), Buckingham was arriving at a building in Santa Monica when a woman approached him and threw an “unknown substance” in his direction before fleeing.

It’s the kind of phrase that instantly spikes the pulse, but in this case, the outcome was far less catastrophic than it sounds. Buckingham wasn’t injured.iconiStill, it’s not exactly nothing.

Authorities, including the Santa Monica Police Department and Los Angeles Police Department, have identified the woman, describing her as a stalking suspect who may have tracked his schedule ahead of time.

No immediate arrest followed, but one is expected, and the implication here is that this wasn’t random.

Because it hasn’t been.

For the past few years, Buckingham has been dealing with persistent harassment from an individual he previously took legal action against.

In 2024, he filed a permanent restraining order against a woman accused of targeting his family, making threats, and even showing up uninvited at his Los Angeles home.

Whether this latest incident connects directly is still under investigation, but the throughline is hard to ignore.

And that’s where the story shifts.

Because this isn’t a repeat incident type — it’s a repeat person/problem type.

Right now, Buckingham’s narrative isn’t defined by this moment alone. It’s unfolding elsewhere.

There’s been renewed buzz around his relationship with Stevie Nicks, sparked by the reissue of their cult 1973 Buckingham Nicks album, and speculation about whether the two might drift back into each other’s orbit.

Add whispers of a new solo record, plus a long-awaited Fleetwood Mac documentary, and the mood begins to tilt again.

So yes — someone threw something at Lindsey Buckingham in broad daylight, and yes, it’s unsettling.

But zoom out, and it reads less like a defining moment and more like a strange, dark footnote in a story that’s still moving — one that, as always with Buckingham, refuses to resolve cleanly.