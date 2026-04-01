The Best Films Set In Sydney

All the more reasons Sydney should be Australia’s capital city.

You can think of this as your summer set reading list. We all know which one you’d rather, anyway.

There’s a real joy in seeing your home city on screen, and it only feels even better when the beauty’s in the mundane.

A bunch of big name films have been shot in and around Sydney – The Matrix, The Great Gatsby, The Wolverine… the list goes on.

But what about the movies that are shot here and actually stay put – the ones that don’t pretend they’re set somewhere else?

We’ve got you covered for the next time you find yourself in a film-bro-off.

Catch up on the last few decades of Sydney’s finest cinema and keep that momentum going later this year when the Film Festival is in town.

Two Hands (1999)

Heath Ledger plays a 19 year old seccy living in Kings Cross who takes an ocean dip down at Bondi and somehow ends up owing $10,000 to a mob boss. And at the same time, he’s falling in love with a baby-faced Rose Byrne.

The film was directed and written by Gregor Jordan, who was one of the first ever winners of Tropfest. There’s also scenes filmed in Greenacre suburbia – Sydney on Sydney on Sydney.

Looking for Alibrandi (2000)

Josie Alibrandi is a 17-year-old Italian-Australian living in Glebe with her single mother Christina, who had her at the same age. She’s a scholarship-student and vice captain of the prestigious college St Martha’s, where she’s outcast by the other girls.

As with every coming of age film, this year turns her life on its head. This one is a must see for every Australian.

Babyteeth (2019)

Milla is a 16-year-old Aussie schoolgirl whose cancer has just come back. She meets 23-year-old drug addict Moses at a train station and falls in love with him.

Filmed all around Sydney from St Ives to Rozelle to Redfern, you might just spot your street – that’s if you can see through the tears this movie will likely cause.

Puberty Blues (1981)

The OG film that inspired the beloved Channel Ten series (well, it was actually a book first, but whatever). Set in 1970s Cronulla, two best friends try and wriggle their way into the “Greenhill gang.”

It’s set during a hot, sticky, Aussie summer, and according to most people’s parents, it’s completely accurate to their teen years. Do with that what you will.

The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert (1994)

Hugo Weaving at his best. This is one of those Aussie cult classics that somehow heaps of people “just haven’t got around to it,” but you simply must! Within the first five minutes the film has you standing out the front of the Impy in Erskineville.

The cinematography and colours are stunning – and if nothing else, it’s just one of those gems that was ahead of its time.

Erskineville Kings (1999)

The title tells you everything you need to know – an OG Inner West icon where Hugh Jackman and Marty Denniss play brothers. Minimal budget, maximal impact.

The film opens at central station, and from there on out you’ll recognise streets in Newtown, Millers Point, and Chippendale. Gould’s bookshop makes a feature, and so does Hollywood Hotel in Surry Hills (one of Sydney’s last good pokies-free pubs!).

Strictly Ballroom (1992)

“Baz Luhrmann’s directorial debut” should be the only words necessary to convince you to watch this one. Based on a play he developed while studying at NIDA, the film ended up scoring three BAFTAs.

There’s scenes in Petersham’s Town Hall, Pyrmont, and some in the building at 324 Victoria Rd, Marrickville – search it up, chances are you’ll recognise it.

Muriel’s Wedding (1994)

Yes – half of this one is set in the fictional town of Porpoise Spit which was filmed across multiple locations on the Gold Coast. But remember – all small town girls must eventually leave it behind, that’s just how movies go! And so, Muriel moves to Sydney and starts a new life as Mariel. But there’s so much more to it. Oxford Street, Marourba RSL, St Mark’s Anglican Church in Darling Point, a 20 year old Toni Collette. Muriel’s Wedding has it all.

Holding The Man (2015)

Melburnians will cling to this one with claws – and rightfully so. Buttttt… half the film is set in Sydney, so onto the list it goes. ‘Holding The Man’ was adapted from Timothy Conigrave’s 1995 memoir of the same name and follows his 15 year love story with schoolmate John Caleo.

Tim studies at NIDA – and during the film you’ll recognise Kings Cross, Clovelly, and the iconic sandstone near NAS in Darlinghurst. This movie will stay with you forever and become your new Roman empire. Make sure you have a tissue box (or two) prepared.

Finding Nemo (2003)

You thought I wasn’t gonna do it? Well, I was just saving the best for last. This one needs no introduction – the 2003 hit is every Aussie’s fave and even managed to infiltrate our lexicon. Mine! Mine! Mine!