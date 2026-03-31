Byron’s Easter Music Takeover to go ahead in lieu of BluesFest

When one door closes, another opens.

By now, you’re surely in the loop with the last minute cancellation of Byron Bay’s BluesFest that’s left folks all around the nation out of pocket.

The festival is historically held over the Easter long weekend, and Byron is making sure their residents aren’t left too out of routine.

Some of the lineup’s biggest names, including The Wailers and The Living End, are teaming up with local venues to deliver a massive weekend of live music.

They’re calling it “Byron’s Easter Music Takeover” because “mini BluesFest” just sounded too on the nose.

Some of the participating venues include the Byron Bay Bowlo, the Exchange Hotel, Stone & Wood, The Middle Pub, Eltham Hotel, Beach Hotel Byron Bay and Hotel Brunswick, and each has gotten to curate their own little lineup.

Locals (and those with non-refundable flights already booked to Byron) can catch Skegss, The, The Dreggs, Taj Farrant, Hussy Hicks and way more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Byron Bay Guide & What’s On (@byronedit)

There’ll also be late night DJs sets, pop-up performances, and a bunch of surprises spilling out across all the towns – which organisers reckon is more fun than having it concentrated at one location, anyway.

The wider programme also includes busking festival style events outside the town centre, brewery showcases and free shuttle buses which will help shift crowds wherever they please.

Plus, there’s age appropriate fun for the whole family – including markets all weekend, Easter shows and farm days.

Most of it is free, but the Byron shire is advising attendees to make sure they check out specific venues for the full details and get tickets where needed.

The weekend of fun kicks off Thursday, April 2nd, and keeps at it until Monday, April 6th.

Rally the troops.