PayPal is offering special refunds for BluesFest ticketholders

PayPal is proving they really are your pal after all.

The online payment platform is making a one-time exception to their refund policy after Bluesfest collapsed, owing millions to ticketholders.

The festival announced they’d be throwing the rag in on March 13th, and soon after entered liquidation.

The insolvency firm Worrells were announced as the liquidators of the festival, and Jason Bettles broke the bleak news to the thousands of ticketholders.

“At this stage it seems unlikely that you will be refunded from the liquidation any money, but we will notify you if the position changes,” he said.

Usually, PayPal’s Buyer Protection policy is only good for purchases made within the last 180 days.

Considering festivals are one of those things you get going pretty far in advance, that would’ve left a lot of buyers in the lurch.

But fear not! PayPal has said they’re happy to cover tickets purchased outside that window.

“When you purchase tickets using PayPal, you may be eligible for a refund under PayPal’s Buyer Protection policy if an event is cancelled, or if tickets are fake or do not arrive.

In light of Bluesfest’s sudden cancellation, and to support our customers, PayPal is making a one-time exception to its standard Buyer Protection eligibility window.

PayPal will consider all eligible claims for Bluesfest 2026 (Byron Bay) tickets purchased using PayPal, including those made more than 180 days prior to the dispute.

Customers who purchased Bluesfest tickets using PayPal Pay in 4 are encouraged to contact PayPal via the “Contact Us” section on our website for assistance with their claim.”

It’s a good option for those that bought the tickets using PayPal, but unfortunately still means tough luck for those who didn’t.

In any case, it’s some great advertising to make sure you use the platform for your next concert tickets.