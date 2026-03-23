Louis Tomlinson announces 2026 Australian Arena Tour

The wait is over.

Louis Tomlinson is finally bringing his ‘How Did We Get Here?’ world tour to Australian shores this October, transforming three of the country’s biggest arenas into havens for his devoted fanbase.

Kicking off at Melbourne’s John Cain Arena on October 20, before storming Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena on October 22 and concluding at Brisbane’s Entertainment Centre on October 24, the run promises to be a homecoming of sorts.

The chart-topping artist, whose third album How Did I Get Here? recently dominated the UK and ARIA charts, teased this inevitable visit during press runs, stating his love for Australia is unwavering.

With a 50-plus date global tour already underway, these massive shows mark his most significant Australian venues yet.

Presale access begins March 30, with general tickets following March 31.

LOUIS TOMLINSON – HOW DID WE GET HERE? AUSTRALIA TOUR DATES:

Tuesday 20 Oct – John Cain Arena, Melbourne, VIC

Thursday 22 Oct – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW

Saturday 24 Oct – Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane, QLD