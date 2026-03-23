What to watch at this year’s Sydney Comedy Festival

Overwhelmed? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Hopefully.

Sydney is gearing up for its funniest time of the year, featuring the best of the absurd, outrageous and ridiculous.

There’s stand-up, cabaret, clowns, improv, and so much comedy… too much?

Alexei loves movies. Hopefully you already knew that, considering he’s all over Sydney (and the world) talking about movies – from hosting his podcast The Last Video Store to last year’s festival hit Refused Classification, Alexei has now brought his love to the stage in his debut one-man show.

VHS traces Alexei’s rise from humble film fan to film freak, returning to work with Refused Classification co-star Zachary Ruane, who directs the one-man show.

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Speaking of Zach, the comedy genius of Aunty Donna fame is finally debuting his solo show at the festival. Join Zach as he preaches the good word of comedy and all things funny. There might be some jokes too but I’m not sure.

You’ll know Zachary Ruane as a writing and performing member of Aunty Donna, iconic Aussie sketch group, creating the Netflix series Aunty Donna’s Big Ol’ House of Fun and the ABC show Aunty Donna’s Coffee Cafe.

We’ve already mentioned comedy shows about movies. But what about a comedy show that is also a movie, at the same time?

The Premiere is just that: an improv comedy show featuring a talented team of improvisers trying to make a film, then acting out the film itself.

A documentary crew film on stage with the cast, crafting a complete film in front of your very eyes. It’s improv comedy, a documentary, and a film all in one!

Performed last year at the Sydney Fringe Festival, the team earned a best in comedy nomination and promise to dazzle and delight you once more.

Australia’s sexiest and filthiest sketch duo return to titillate and tickle Sydney audiences. Hot Department have crafted a deliriously absurd style, pushing the bit to its limit and leaving audiences begging for more (or to stop).

Their new show Amalgamation features fan favourites and new material, sure to be loved by new and old audiences.

You might know Elliot as that graphic designer on Instagram that does the funny posters – but he is also that graphic designer that does funny shows, too.

Book Signing perfectly blends Eliot’s insanity and design humour, following a sold-out run at both Sydney and Melbourne Comedy Festival.

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Miss Wittrup is an award nominated comedian that has appeared with the Grouse House gang in The Most Upsetting Guessing Game in the World and the Mish and Zach Podcast.

After a sold-out season last year, Mish’s iconic blend of nostalgia and honesty is not to be missed.

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Tabitha Booth looks a little different at this year’s festival. After touring the character of Tabitha Booth, a bitter jazz singer, Frankie returns as themselves in their show Huge Ass Mindset.

Weaving together childhood trauma and unrelenting silliness, Frankie’s show is all about becoming a better person – by imaging you have a huge ass. Audiences with all and any ass sizes are welcome.

Do they need any introduction? Reuben Kaye lives a very hard life; sexy, funny and always right about everything.

Hard To Swallow is Reuben’s brand new solo Cabaret show, in typical Kaye style blending searing political wit with tear-inducing comedy. This is one to take the family to.

David Correos is one of the most chaotic stand-ups working today. Performing sometimes as a priest, Where’s Wally, and CGI greenman, David clowns like no other clown.

His show Touching My Active Mind promises to feature his iconic style of hyper-child-on-a-suguar-rush and at least one prank.

After a Sydney Fringe Festival run last year, Charlie Papps and Nat Jensen have returned to fix all your problems, in the form of improv.

Audiences are invited to come along with a problem in need of fixing, and Charlie and Nat will hopefully try and help. Hopefully.

What once began as a warm-up game for Aunty Donna has become a never-ending torture task for Australia’s best comedians to overcome.

Amassing over 2 million views on Youtube, The Most Upsetting Guessing Game sees a party host forced to guess what their 3 guests have come as – and it will almost surely be something as fucked as a hen with an egg halfway out.

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Greg Larsen is a wild card. Blending the wildly absurd with dead-pan delivery, Greg is a comedy act that demands to be experienced to be believed.

His show will surely be a bit yucky and probably funny, but real estates are banned, so please make sure you aren’t one of those before you buy tickets.

Danielle Walker is awkward. But in a really good way.

An expert storyteller and master of the dry, Danielle’s new show balances heart and laughs in all her stilted glory.

Ally has been stranded in space following the end of the world, broadcasting a radio show into the abyss. That is, until an alien responds.

Featuring original songs and her classic absurdist style, this is a Cabaret like you’ve never seen it before.

And now, for some honourable mentions…

Crew’s Control – Seas The Day

Comedians Harry Stacey and Kristelle Zibara bring their sold-out show to Sydney, featuring improv, clowning and chaos.

Coco the Time Travelling Tart

Infamous London socialite Coco has finally made her Australian debut, travelling through time, all with a glass of champagne in her hand.

Dragon Friends – No Dice

An hour of Dungeons and Dragons with comedians – what could go wrong?

Sydney Comedy Festival is bursting with original talent, so don’t be afraid to pick through the full program yourself and find your new favourite hidden gem!