Chris Minns not cutting funding for Sydney Biennale following ‘horrid rhetoric’ from DJ

DJ Harem has been under fire since her set at the Biennale’s opening night.

The opening night Lights On event for Sydney’s Biennale festival was set to be a night of dazzling contemporary art against the backdrop of Whitebay Power Station.

New York based artist DJ Harem began her set that night with a speech, dedicating her performance to the people of Iran, Sudan, Lebanon, Syria and Palestine.

She then went on to use phrases some political groups have associated with hate speech: “long live the resistance,” “glory to all our martyrs,” and “from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free” – a phrase which has recently been banned in Queensland for inciting hate against Israel.

She then urged the audience to “oppose the Zio-Australian-Epstein empire,” which she said was responsible for silencing dissenters.

Critics called the phrase out for making reference to longstanding antisemetic conspiracy theories that suggest the world is run by a Jewish “higher order.”

A police investigation has since been launched against the DJ following complaints by Jewish groups that she was inciting racial hatred.

In a letter from NSW Jewish Board of Deputies president David Ossip, he confirmed the organization had referred the DJ’s comments to NSW Police.

He stated her comments were “capable of inciting hatred, serious contempt or severe ridicule” towards the Jewish community.

“The reference to Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted child abuser, compounds this insinuation by implicitly associating Jewish Australians with criminality and abuse,” he continued.

The Biennale released their own statement, insisting that they “did not commission, approve, or have prior knowledge of the remarks made by the artist during her performance,” coming as a surprise to all those involved.

“It is deeply regrettable that a single moment has overshadowed the work of 83 artists and collectives, and the wider program of participating artists contributing to this significant international festival,” reminding attendees of the purpose of the festival to bring artists together.

The public disowning of the DJ’s act has not silenced cries for further action, as two major corporate partners have since distanced themselves from the event, whilst some groups are calling for the Biennale’s $1.6 million in state funding be pulled.

In a press conference this morning, NSW Premier Chris Minns has said funding will not be cut, though ardently disagrees with the performer’s actions.

“Getting into a cycle where we threaten to pull arts and cultural funding has the perversely opposite view, opposite effect,” he said.

“What ends up happening is you shine a spotlight on the person who’s responsible for saying it, and it draws more attention, not less.”

The statement is non-reactionary, instead taking a bigger picture perspective on the event.

NSW arts minister John Graham has labeled the comments “inflammatory and wrong” and said he and Mr Minns are currently in talks with the Biennale to rectify the issue.