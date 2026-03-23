$57 million project slammed by Sydney’s Inner West residents

Sydney’s not stoked.

Let’s not lie; we all know Sydney siders love to complain – but this time, they’ve got good cause.

About 20 years ago, plans for a continuous path for walking and cycling in the Inner West kicked off.

Those plans only ended up amounting to something in December last year when the long-awaited GreenWay was finally unveiled.

$57 million later residents had their 6 kilometre long trail that connected public transports and heaps of green spaces in the area.

And yet, it was too good to be true – residents of Weston Street have really pulled the short straw.

The last 500 metres of the path spills right onto the narrow suburban street, and with thousands of people turning up to enjoy the GreenWay every weekend, Saturday morning sleep-ins are a thing of the past.

A recent bike rave (the most Inner West thing ever) sent about 200 people past the front doors of Weston Street, complete with their massive speakers blasting, of course.

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It’s quite an abrupt end to the route which leaves users confused on whether or not they’ve ended up in the right spot.

Residents on the street have put up plenty of handwritten signs with the same message: “FINISH THE GREENWAY”.

There’s a bit more to it than a loss of sleep-in, though. Residents are afraid changes won’t be made in time before someone gets seriously injured by the massive surge in traffic over the last few months.

With almost 50,000 folks living along the span of the corridor, something needs to change quicksmart if the council wants to keep them happy.

Here’s to hoping it doesn’t take another 20 years for a 500 metre fix.