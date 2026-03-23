Young The Giant drop new single ‘Bitter Fruit’

Young The Giant is back, again.

It may have been a decade or so since the Glee cast last performed a rendition of their tracks, but Young The Giant deserves to stay relevant.

The California band have just dropped another new single ‘Bitter Fruit’ ahead of their album Victory Garden which is set to release May 1st.

They first announced the release of the album about a month ago alongside their single ‘Different Kind Of Love’, and fans just about fell in a heap.

It’s been four years since they dropped their last album American Bollywood, which frontman Sameer Gadhia said was “the multi-generational saga of the immigrant in America.”

They’ve done a couple tours since, and are gearing up to go again this May for their ‘Victory Garden Tour’ across North America with Cold War Kids – who by the way are celebrating the 20th birthday of their debut album Robbers & Cowards.

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Young The Giant have called in the big guns, opting for production by Brendan O’Brien who has some massive names under his belt, including AC/DC, Pearl Jam, Bruce Springsteen and Bob Dylan.

All five band members had their hand at the album, which holds onto that alty-rock sound fans have come to love so much while aiming for a bit more of a reflective, emotionally resonant sound.

It’s been 22 years since they first formed under the name The Jakes, and the boys keep coming back to prove they know just how to do this thing just right.

No word on an Australian tour just yet, but we both know they can’t stay away too long.

Rest assured Young the Giant, the seasons will change and we’ll still stand by you.