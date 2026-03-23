Fantastic Film Festival Australia teases goriest program yet for 2026

Fantastic Film Festival Australia returns for another year across Melbourne and Sydney, delivering the finest in explosive, unexpected, weird cinema.

The full program is set to be launched this Wednesday 25, accompanied by a screening of the hotly anticipated They Will Kill You. As well as an exclusive peek into this year’s program, attendees can expect a complimentary beer on arrival and a first-look at this year’s goriest cult film.

They Will Kill You has been hailed as a delicious mix between Kill Bill and The Evil Dead, starring Zazie Beetz in her most action-packed role yet, as she plays a naive maid who takes a job in New York’s most exclusive apartment block.

Wealthy Manhattan socialites can be creepy, sure, but what the newest hire doesn’t know is that this is a front for a Satanic cult, and they’ve just found their next human sacrifice.

The young woman must fight her way out of the Virgil, taking down each cult member in spectacularly devious ways, promising “epic kills and wickedly dark humour.” From the producing team behind It, it’s sure to be a bloody good time.

The FFFA program officially kicks off the 23 April with an opening night screening of Hokum, a supernatural slow-burner starring Adam Scott (Severance) being haunted in the wild Irish countryside.

Irish writer-director Damien McCarthy has made waves at Film Festivals, his latest feature produced by the same team behind Weapons and Barbarian.

That’s all we know about FFFA’s program so far, which runs 23 April to 15 May at the Ritz Cinema in Sydney and Lido Cinemas, Thornbury PIcture House and Brunswick Picture House in Melbourne.

They Will Kill You screens 25 march, 7:15pm. Sydney-siders can grab tickets here, and Melbournians here.