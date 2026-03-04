Marlon Wayans takes aim at Woke Culture with Scary Movie 6

Daring today, aren’t we?

Marlon Wayans is declaring war on political correctness, announcing that the upcoming Scary Movie 6 is designed to do the unthinkable: cancel the cancel culture.

The comedian says that the first instalment of the beloved parody franchise in 13 years aims to resurrect the unfiltered comedy of the past.

“What we’re trying to do is bring back laughter,” Wayans told Entertainment Weekly. “The only way to do it is you have to cancel the cancel culture.”

Wayans, returning as the iconic Shorty Meeks alongside a roster of franchise favourites, promises the film will be a great equaliser.

“We’re gonna make fun of everybody,” he insisted, crediting his family’s unique upbringing for their fearless, yet oddly gentle, approach to satire.

The newly released trailer, bearing the defiant slogan “There are no safe spaces,” wastes no time lampooning modern horror hits like M3GAN and The Substance.

Slamming into theatres on June 5th, the film aims to prove that laughter, not outrage, is the best medicine.