Hole to Reunite? Courtney Love Teases Tour with Melissa Auf Der Maur

Courtney Love drops strongest hint of return with Melissa Auf Der Maur.

Courtney Love has sent fans into a frenzy by teasing the unthinkable: a full-scale Hole reunion with bassist Melissa Auf der Maur.

In a dreamlike video shared to Instagram, Love set a slow-motion clip of Auf der Maur in a flowing gown to the band’s 1998 hit ‘Malibu,’ captioned with the tantalising question, “So do we tell the kids about the tour?”

Auf der Maur fanned the flames further, commenting, “It starts with eternal love…”

This marks the strongest indication yet that the classic era of the band, dormant since 2002, could be returning to the stage.

The pair have been slowly rekindling their musical partnership, having reunited in the studio in 2024 and later collaborating on a 070 Shake cover.

Love has teased a return for years, telling a London crowd in 2024 that she would be “back in Hole,” despite previously dismissing reunion hopes in 2021.

With Auf der Maur set to release her memoir next week, the timing feels eerily perfect for a long-awaited resurrection.