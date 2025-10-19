David Gilmour Slams Door on Pink Floyd Reunion

After decades of feuding, the Pink Floyd guitarist draws a permanent line in the sand, calling the debate “wearisome.”

The storied rift within Pink Floyd has deepened into an unbridgeable chasm.

David Gilmour has extinguished any lingering hope of a reunion with Roger Waters, declaring there is “no possible way” he would ever collaborate with his former bandmate again.

The creative forces behind the legendary rock group have been feuding for decades, but the schism has taken a sharply political and ethical turn.

Gilmour stands firmly by his previous accusations, citing Waters’ alleged support for “autocratic dictators” and stating that nothing could make him share a stage with someone who holds such views on women and the LGBT+ community.

While he fondly remembers the gentle musicality of the late Richard Wright, Gilmour’s stance on Waters remains an immovable wall, cemented by personal and ideological convictions that show no sign of softening with time.