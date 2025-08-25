Snoop Dogg isn’t a fan of LGBTQ+ Representation in movies

A child’s curiosity about same-sex parents leaves a hip-hop legend searching for answers.

In a candid podcast appearance, music icon Snoop Dogg revealed he feels “scared to go to the movies” after an unexpected encounter with LGBTQ+ representation in a children’s film.

The rapper recounted taking his grandson to see Pixar’s 2022 Lightyear, a Toy Story spinoff, and being caught off-guard by a scene depicting a lesbian couple raising a child.

His grandson’s pressing question, “How she have a baby with a woman?”, left Snoop speechless and frustrated, claiming he “didn’t come for this shit” and just wanted to enjoy the film.

He questioned the necessity of such content for young audiences, stating, “These are kids. We have to show that at this age?”

The film featured Pixar’s first same-sex kiss, a moment that was nearly cut after internal debate but was reinstated following pushback from studio employees.

Snoop Dogg says he’s ‘scared to go to the movies’ after taking his grandson to watch the new Toy Story spin-off ‘Lightyear,’ which featured a same-sex couple kissing: “They’re putting it everywhere… These are kids” pic.twitter.com/pzBA9cdREZ — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) August 25, 2025

Snoop’s comments have since sparked significant online discussion, though they were curiously edited out of the podcast’s YouTube upload.