Snoop Dogg turns smoked blunts into $9,000 art pieces

Only Snoop could pull this off — turning smoked weed roaches into fine art.

The rap icon has teamed up with The Joint Venture for Ashes to Art, a first-of-its-kind series that preserves his personally smoked blunts in resin, pigment, and glitter.

Each one-of-one piece comes signed by Snoop himself, with prices starting at a cool $9,000.

Crafted by artist and Joint Venture co-founder Erica Kovitz, the works lean into Snoop’s legacy while pushing the boundaries of what counts as art. Tiphany Smokes features three roaches stretched across the canvas, while DoggyStyle Decoded frames the rapper’s debut CD with an ashtray and a smoked stub.

Other highlights include Orange Chill, Pocket High Emerald, and White Whisper. The centrepiece so far? Snoop Doggy Dogg Genesis Burn, which incorporates his 1993 LAPD mugshot and the now-retired “Snoop Doggy Dogg” autograph — it’s already pulling in bids of $70,000.

Meanwhile, Golden Hour Cipher, a gold-framed trio of roaches, has sold for $12,500.

Each work comes with a certificate of authenticity and is only available through auction, which wraps August 18 at 5:00 p.m. PDT. For anyone with the cash — and the taste — bidding’s open now at 32auctions.com/snoopdogg.

From blunts to the gallery wall, Snoop just proved once again that nothing he touches stays ordinary for long.