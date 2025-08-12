Snoop Dogg Brings West Coast Heat to AFL Grand Final Day

West Coast rapper Snoop Dogg is set to headline this year’s AFL grand final at the MCG.

Victoria is about to turn into a ‘doggy dogg world,’ with The AFL confirming this morning that rap music icon will headline the pre-game entertainment at the MCG on September 27.

The Death Row Records rapper will grace Aussie soil for the first time since touring in 2023.

Rooted in West Coast hip-hop, he is widely regarded as one of the greatest and most influential rappers of all time. Snoop’s innovative style and storytelling have redefined the genre, inspiring countless artists across the globe.

His ability to seamlessly blend personal experiences with powerful social commentary has set a new standard for lyrical excellence.

Snoop Dogg has expressed his excitement over the AFL’s latest announcement, sharing:

“It’s an absolute honour to be hitting the stage at the AFL Grand Final — it’s one of the biggest events on the Aussie calendar. Can’t wait to bring the energy and celebrate with the fans. Let’s make it unforgettable.”

For fans of footy and music, the AFL are thrilled for this announcement.

This Grand Final Day performance will mark his first-ever live appearance at the MCG and follows the likes of previous headliners such as Katy Perry, The Killers and Robbie Williams.

AFL CEO Andrew Dillon expresses the impact that this performance signifies.

“The AFL Grand Final is the biggest event on the Australian sporting calendar…Snoop Dogg is a pioneer, a performer, and a true entertainer. He’s played to packed stadiums around the world, but we think 100,000 fans at the MCG might just be his most iconic crowd yet.

We want Grand Final Day to be an unforgettable celebration of footy — and beyond the four quarters of the match, a celebration of culture, energy, and entertainment. Snoop fits that brief better than anyone.”

Cultural celebrations at sports unite diverse audiences, transcending the boundaries of sport to create a shared experience of joy and excitement.

This performance, like many others in the sporting world, offers an opportunity to showcase different artistic expressions, allowing fans to connect with the event on multiple levels beyond just the game itself.

