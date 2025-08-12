Jonas Brothers and Demi Lovato Reunite to Rock the Stage

Jonas Brothers and Demi Lovato reunite on stage for a surprise Camp Rock performance. Fans relive iconic memories.

At the kickoff of their 20th anniversary tour in New Jersey, the Jonas Brothers welcomed Demi Lovato as a surprise guest.

Together, they performed a nostalgic Camp Rock medley, marking their first joint stage appearance in nearly a decade.

This is real, and Joe Jonas and Demi Lovato are exactly where they are supposed to be.

This iconic performance included “Gotta Find You” and “Wouldn’t Change a Thing,” delighting fans with a nostalgic trip back to their Disney Channel days.

The surprise reunion highlighted the enduring bond between the artists, despite their past romantic history, and underscored the Jonas Brothers’ commitment to celebrating their roots during this milestone tour.

Their chemistry on stage was undeniable, reminding fans why their collaboration in Camp Rock (2008) became such a cultural touchstone.

Demi Lovato’s incredible vocal range and rich, mature tone added new depth and emotion to the performance, showing how her voice has evolved beautifully since the movie first aired.

Her powerful delivery soared effortlessly, captivating the crowd and breathing fresh life into the beloved songs.

The energy at MetLife Stadium hummed with life, as the audience sang along to every word, proving these tracks still hold a special place in millions of hearts.

The Jonas Brothers kicked off their 20th anniversary Jonas20: Greetings From Your Hometown tour with a sold-out show at MetLife Stadium on August 10.

Spanning over 50 dates across North America, the tour celebrates two decades of music alongside their latest album.

As the band shared on Instagram;

“This tour is both a celebration of 20 years of making music together and kicking off the next 20 with our new album, making this the most special performance we’ve ever done.

Bringing you all of your JB favourites, both old and new, solo performances from Nick, Joe, DNCE, and The Administration.”

Support from Marshmello, The All-American Rejects, and Boys Like Girls rounds out the lineup, making this a dynamic and memorable celebration for fans.

Listen to their 2025 Album: Greetings From Your Home Town.