Joe Jonas set to release first album in over a decade

The third Jonas brother is gearing up to release his first solo album ‘Music For People Who Believe In Love’ this October

Huge news for the Jonatics. Joe Jonas has revealed that his latest full-length solo album Music For People Who Believe In Love will drop on October 18th later this year via Republic Records.

This is the first solo project Jonas has released in almost 11 years, following his debut record Fastlife.

The third member of the Grammy award winning trio did have a brief flirtation with pop group DNCE which rose to success in 2016, but ultimately disbanded in 2018.

Although he’s gifted us hits like ‘Cake By The Ocean’ or ‘I See Love’ (from Hotel Transylvania 3), fans have been hungry for more Joe content.

In anticipation of the drop, Jonas has been gearing up to release the album’s first single ‘Work It Out’ tomorrow, after teasing it over socials this past month.

Check out the dreamy snippet below.

Music For People Who Believe In Love. October 18th. Preorder now at https://t.co/r1tlTeMmyE 🌅 pic.twitter.com/EoPABwPjIZ — J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) July 17, 2024

“This album is a celebration of gratitude, hope, and love,” Joe Jonas said in a Twitter post announcing the album.

“These songs reflect on my life from a bird’s-eye view acknowledging the many blessings around me.”

He continued on to explain his personal connection to album, “This album speaks to the experiences of being a father, being a friend to oneself and others, and the happiness I’ve found in doing what I love for a living.”

Music For People Who Believe In Love. October 18th. Preorder now at https://t.co/r1tlTeLOJ6 🌅 pic.twitter.com/x49uNUr8A9 — J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) July 17, 2024

According to Rolling Stone, Jonas made the album alongside Justin Trainor, Tommy English, MUNA’s Josette Maskin, and Paris Carney, in just “two to three weeks.”

“Just two rooms all at once and I’m just really excited. It’s the most personal music I have ever put out.”

“This album is a reflection and celebration of life. I hope it brings you as much joy as it brought me creating it. Please enjoy!”

‘Work It Out’ drops tomorrow!