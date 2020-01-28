Check out the full list of winners from the 62nd annual Grammy Awards

The 62nd annual Grammy Awards went down yesterday, the world’s leading music professionals getting together to celebrate and honour what was an incredible year.

It was a massive night for all artists involved, especially Billie Eilish, who won the five huge awards and made Grammy history. Lizzo, Tool and Tyler, The Creator were also among this year’s Grammy Awards recipients.

Check out the full list of Grammy Awards winners below and relive some of the year’s best music.

Record of the year

Bon Iver – Hey, Ma

Billie Eilish – Bad Guy – WINNER

Ariana Grande – 7 Rings

H.E.R. – Hard Place

Khalid – Talk

Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus – Old Town Road

Lizzo – Truth Hurts

Post Malone & Swae Lee – Sunflower

Album of the year

Bon Iver – I, I

Lana Del Rey – Norman F***ing Rockwell!

Billie Eilish – When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? – WINNER

Ariana Grande – Thank U, Next

H.E.R. – I Used To Know Her

Lil Nas X – 7

Lizzo – Cuz I Love You (Deluxe)

Vampire Weekend – Father Of The Bride

Best new artist

Black Pumas

Billie Eilish – WINNER

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Maggie Rogers

Rosalía

Tank And The Bangas

Yola

Best rap/sung performance

DJ Khaled featuring Nipsey Hussle & John Legend – Higher – WINNER

Lil Baby & Gunna – Drip Too Hard

Lil Nas X – Panini

Mustard featuring Roddy Ricch – Ballin

Young Thug featuring J. Cole & Travis Scott – The London

Song of the year

Lady Gaga – Always Remember Us This Way

Billie Eilish – Bad Guy – WINNER

Tanya Tucker – Bring My Flowers Now

H.E.R. – Hard Place

Taylor Swift – Lover

Lana Del Rey – Norman F***ing Rockwell

Lewis Capaldi – Someone You Loved

Lizzo – Truth Hurts

Best rap album

Dreamville – Revenge Of The Dreamers III

Meek Mill – Championships

21 Savage – I Am > I Was

Tyler, The Creator – Igor – WINNER

YBN Cordae – The Lost Boy

Best comedy album

Jim Gaffigan – Quality Time

Ellen DeGeneres – Relatable

Aziz Ansari – Right Now

Trevor Noah – Son of Patricia

Dave Chappelle – Sticks & Stones – WINNER

Best country duo / group performance

Brooks & Dunn with Luke Combs – Brand New Man

Brothers Osborne – I Don’t Remember Me (Before You)

Dan + Shay – Speechless – WINNER

Little Big Town – The Daughters

Maren Morris ft. Brandi Carlile – Common

Pop solo performance of the year

Beyoncé – Spirit

Billie Eilish – Bad Guy

Ariana Grande – 7 Rings

Lizzo – Truth Hurts – WINNER

Taylor Swift – You Need To Calm Down

Best pop duo/group performance

Ariana Grande & Social House – Boyfriend

Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus – Old Town Road – WINNER

Jonas Brothers – Sucker

Post Malone & Swae Lee – Sunflower

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello – Señorita

Best pop vocal album

Billie Eilish – When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? – WINNER

Beyoncé – The Lion King: The Gift

Ariana Grande – Thank U, Next

Ed Sheeran – No. 6 Collaborations Project

Taylor Swift – Lover

Best dance/electronic album

The Chemical Brothers – No Geography — WINNER

Apparat – LP5

Flume – Hi This Is Flume (Mixtape)

RÜFÜS DU SOL – Solace

Tycho – Weather

Best rock performance

Karen O & Danger Mouse – Woman

Rival Sons – Too Bad

Gary Clark Jr – This Land – WINNER

Bones UK – Pretty Waste

Brittany Howard – History Repeats

Best rock song

Tool – Fear Inoculum

Gary Clark Jr – This Land – WINNER

The 1975 – Give Yourself A Try

Vampire Weekend – Harmony Hall

Brittany Howard – History Repeats

Best metal performance

Tool – 7empest – WINNER

The Great Octopus – Candlemass featuring Tony Iommi – Astorolus

Death Angel – Astorolus

I Prevail – Bow Down

Killswitch Engage – Unleashed

Best rock album

Cage The Elephant – Social Cues – WINNER

Bring Me The Horizon – Amo

The Cranberries – In The End

I Prevail – Trauma

Rival Sons – Feral Roots

Best alternative music album

Vampire Weekend – Father of the Bride – WINNER

Big Thief – U.F.O.F.

James Blake – Assume Form

Bon Iver – I,I

Thom Yorke – Anima

Best R&B performance

Anderson .Paak featuring André 3000 – Come Home – WINNER

Daniel Caesar & Brandy – Love Again

H.E.R. featuring Bryson Tiller – Could’ve Been

Lizzo featuring Gucci Mane – Exactly How I Feel

Lucky Daye – Roll Some Mo

Best traditional R&B album

Lizzo – Jerome – WINNER

BJ The Chicago Kid – Time Today

India.Arie – Steady Love

Lucky Daye – Real Games

PJ Morton featuring Jazmine Sullivan – Built for Love

Best urban contemporary album

Lizzo – Cuz I Love You (Deluxe) — WINNER

Steve Lacy – Apollo XXI

Georgia Anne Muldrow – Overload

NAO – Saturn

Jessie Reyez – Being Human In Public

Best R&B album

Anderson .Paak – Ventura – WINNER

BJ The Chicago Kid – 1123

Lucky Daye – Painted

Ella Mai – Ella Mai

PJ Morton – Paul

Best rap performance

Nipsey Hussle featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy – Racks In The Middle – WINNER

J. Cole – Middle Child

DaBaby – Suge

Dreamville featuring J.I.D, Bas, J. Cole, EARTHGANG & Young Nudy – Down Bad

Offset featuring Cardi B – Clout

Best rap song

21 Savage featuring J. Cole – A Lot – WINNER

YBN Cordae featuring Chance The Rapper – Bad Idea

Rick Ross featuring Drake – Gold Roses

Nipsey Hussle featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy – Racks In The Middle

DaBaby – Suge

Best country solo performance

Willie Nelson – Ride Me Back Home – WINNER

Tyler Childers – All Your’n

Ashley McBryde – Girl Goin’ Nowhere

Blake Shelton – God’s Country

Tanya Tucker – Bring My Flowers Now

Best country song

Tanya Tucker – Bring My Flowers Now – WINNER

Ashley McBryde – Girl Goin’ Nowhere

Miranda Lambert – It All Comes Out In The Wash

Eric Church – Some of It

Dan + Shay – Speechless

Best country album

Tanya Tucker – While I’m Livin’ – WINNER

Eric Church – Desperate Man

Reba McEntire – Stronger Than The Truth

Pistol Annies – Interstate Gospel

Thomas Rhett – Center Point Road

Best Latin pop album

Alejandro Sanz – #Eldisco – WINNER

Luis Fonsi – Vida

Maluma – 11:11

Ricardo Montaner – Montaner

Sebastian Yatra – Fantasia

Best Latin rock, urban or alternative album

Rosalía – El Mal Querer – WINNER

Bad Bunny – X 100PRE

J Balvin & Bad Bunny – Oasis

Flor De Toloache – Indestructible

iLe – Almadura

Best tropical Latin album

Marc Anthony – Opus – WINNER (TIE)

Aymée Nuviola – A Journey Through Cuban Music – WINNER (TIE)

Luis Enrique + C4 Trio – Tiempo Al Tiempo

Vicente García – Candela

Juan Luis Guerra 4.40 – Literal

Producer of the year, non-classical

Jack Antonoff

Dan Auerbach

John Hill

Finneas – WINNER

Best gospel album

Kirk Franklin – Long Live Love – WINNER

Donald Lawrence Presents The Tri-City Singers – Goshen

Gene Moore – Tunnel Vision

William Murphy – Settle Here

CeCe Winans – Something’s Happening! A Christmas Album

Best contemporary Christian album

For KING & COUNTRY – Burn The Ships – WINNER

Crowder – I Know A Ghost

Danny Gokey – Haven’t Seen It Yet

TobyMac – The Elements

Chris Tomlin – Holy Roar

Best compilation soundtrack for visual media

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – A Star Is Born – WINNER

The Lion King: The Songs — Various Artists

Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood — Various Artists

Taron Egerton – Rocketman

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse – Various Artists