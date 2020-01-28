The Happy 100: Happy Mag’s Top 100 Songs of 2019

Every year the Happy Mag team collates our 100 favourite songs released by Australian and New Zealand artists, in order. This year, and henceforth, we’re calling it The Happy 100.

2019 was a monumental year for music, to say the least. Psychedelia and punk continued to ring aloud in Australia, two distinctly different breeds of music yearning for the same thing – escapism. Indie rock and pop enjoyed more time in the sun as dedicated online fan communities swelled ever further. Hip hop in Australia and New Zealand sounded more global than ever, and electronic music persistently found new and fantastical ways to transform.

Ten thousand words wouldn’t be enough to describe the beautiful mess that 2019 was, so let’s leave it with a statement that seems to sum things up nicely; musicians from this part of the globe never stop surprising us. Now, let’s have the music do some talking, shall we?

Find The Happy 100 of 2019 below – and if Spotify’s your jam, you can follow a playlist with all the songs here.