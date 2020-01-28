Watch the trailer for Spike Jonze’s new Beastie Boys documentary

A little while back we got Beastie Boys fanatics excited when we shared the news that a new film biopic directed by Spike Jonze was on its way.

Now, the first teaser for Spike Jonze and the Beastie Boys’ new flick has been released.

The film, which was directed by Jonze and co-written with Mike D and Ad-Rock, will debut on IMAX on April 3, followed by a global release on April 24 via Apple TV+.

The film will reflect a live presentation of the influential hip-hop trio. In addition to the documentary, Jonze will release a Beastie Boys photo book which compiles shots from throughout their career. It’s out March 17 via Rizzoli.

The teaser trailer opens with the first lines of Beastie Boys’ Paul Revere and features archival footage and clips from their music videos and speaking events. If one thing is certain, Jonze will add a personal touch when it comes to his work with The Beastie Boys, who he shares a long history and friendship with. Speaking about the upcoming releases he said:

“I owe Beastie Boys a lot. One time, they pulled me out of a burning ship, and another time they helped me cheat on my college exam… so, it was a real privilege to get to reunite with them and help them tell their story.”

In a recent statement, Horovitz and Diamond reflected on their relationship with Jonze:

“There are some friends you have lunch with so many times over the years, you know their order. Spike is one of those friends. And even when you don’t recognize anything on the menu, he comes up with something good for the whole table. Like when we wondered what to do when our book comes out… then Spike placed his order: You will put on a show for the children.”

Check out the first teaser trailer below.