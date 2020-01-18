A new Beastie Boys biopic directed by Spike Jonze is on its way

Beastie Boys fanatics, your time has finally come. A new film biopic directed by Spike Jonze is on its way to IMAX and will be available via streaming service Apple TV in late April.

The film will reflect a live presentation of the influential hip-hop trio which has been collected and retold in the Beastie Boys Book, also soon to be released in collaboration with Spike Jonze.

Director and long-time friend of the Beastie Boys, Spike Jonze, has announced a biopic-style documentary that features live performances throughout the film.

In regards to these upcoming book and film releases, remaining Beastie Boys members Mike Diamond and Adam Horovitz said of their relationship with Jonze, “There are some friends you have lunch with so many times over the years, you know their order. Spike is one of those friends.”



Similarly, Jonze laments on his long history with the New York rap crew, going on to say “I owe Beastie Boys a lot. One time, they pulled me out of a burning ship, and another time they helped me cheat on my college exam… so, it was a real privilege to get to reunite with them and help them tell their story.”

The film will appear in IMAX for a short time on April 3rd and will later be released on Apple TV on April 24th.