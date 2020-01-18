Hearing-impaired Pornhub user sues website for lacking closed captions

A gentleman and Pornhub Premium user by the name of Yuroslav Suris is suing the adult website, accusing it of lacking closed captioning for their deaf customers.

If this particular case does find its way to court, I’m sure defence will lead with the argument that anyone who visits the site for its narrative value has clearly missed the point.

This may be proof that people really do visit Pornhub to get lost in the story and cinematic value. Let’s get our priorities right!

Suris mentioned to TMZ that he has trouble relating to the videos because the titles don’t reflect the story without dialogue. Some of these titles included Hot Step Aunt Babysits Disobedient Nephew and Sexy Cop Gets Witness to Talk.

All this time and effort now seemed redundant with Pornhub’s VP Corey Price releasing a statement:

“We understand that Yaroslav Suris is suing Pornhub for claiming we’ve denied the deaf and hearing-impaired access to our videos. While we do not generally comment on active lawsuits, we’d like to take this opportunity to point out that we do have a closed captions category.”

The irony that someone will visit a website that had 40+ billion views last year – a website where people dive to the deepest parts of their fantasies and search hours for that very particular video – can’t even click a couple of links to find the CC is priceless.

We’ll be looking out for the next video to come from this whole hot mess, Naughty Customer Punished for Suing Favourite Website.