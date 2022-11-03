Sexy Netflix films you should watch instead of Pornhub

Get ready to do some Netflix and chilling all by yourself with this sexy list of movies that are better than Pornhub.

Are you seriously watching porn by yourself again? Cool, so are we. But in case you’ve been under the impression that the sex scenes on Netflix aren’t as steamy as the ones on Pornhub, you’re in for a surprise. With more and more reasons to avoid Pornhub, we did some digging and discovered that there’s actually plenty of porn on Netflix to go around instead.

So, if you’ve been on the lookout for horny movies to compliment your horny nights, we’ve rounded up the sexiest Netflix shows for your viewing pleasure. From movies like Below Her Mouth to Blue is the Warmest Colour, if you’ve been looking for some of the best movies to get you in the mood for you-know-what, here are the sexiest movies on Netflix!

Addicted

Affair movies on Netflix have grown quite popular, but this one takes the cake as far as movies about affairs on Netflix go. Let’s face it, we’re all tempted by forbidden fruit. Addicted follows the journey of a married woman who is grappling with the guilt of having sexy gritty thoughts about a work client. Laden with as many hot, steamy scenes as you could ask for, this 2014 film, starring Sharon Leal is said to be as erotically satisfying as the 2001 novel by Zane.

Cam

If you like to mix a little fear with your pleasure, then Cam has all the sexy thrills you’re after as far as movies with sexual content go. Released in 2018, it tells the seductive yet harrowing tale of Alice, a rising camgirl whose online account is hacked by an identical-looking woman. The journey she undertakes to retrieve her account is laden with erotic scenes of self-pleasure.

Duck Butter

Duck Butter follows two beautiful young women, who, after sharing their frustration with dishonest and broken relationships, make a pact to spend a whole day together, having sex every hour. Their romantic experiment creates a new form of intimacy that doesn’t quite go as planned but oozes sex appeal nonetheless. If only the film went for 24 hours, it would be one of the sexiest movies to stream on Netflix.

365 Days

Reminiscent of the Fifty Shades series, *extremely* popular Netflix film 365 days follows a young woman in a relationship with a dominant Sicilian man who imprisons her, granting her a whole year to fall in love with him. For those of you wondering did they actually have intercourse in 365 days as the scenes may allude, probably not. But we do have to warn you though, if you are looking for a film which is as tasteful as it is sexy, this probably isn’t the one. In fact, one critic described the movie as “a thoroughly terrible, politically objectionable, occasionally hilarious Polish humpathon”. But hey, if it’s the humping you’re after, then look no further. Move over Pornhub. This one is considered the sexiest movie Netflix currently has on offer, and quite possibly one of the dirtiest movies ever released on Netflix.

Below Her Mouth

Is there anything more secretly sexy than a love affair? Set over three days, Below Her Mouth follows two women as they embark on a scandalous love affair while one of them is engaged to be married to a man. To see an erotic film created entirely by women is extremely rare, and it’s certainly refreshing to see sex scenes in movies like Below Her Mouth on Netflix through the dominance of the female gaze. In fact, the sexual frankness and explorative nature of the film are almost as hot as the steamy sex itself. This one is best enjoyed during solo sexy time.

Newness

While we’ve had to take a break from Tinder and other social media-assisted hookups, it doesn’t mean you can’t watch movies about them through xxx Netflix movies available right now. Newness follows two millennials navigating a social media-driven hookup culture and a relationship that pushes emotional and physical boundaries in unique and daring ways. The sizzling scenes of the young couple’s Netflix x rated romping are seriously worth watching. You’re welcome.

Call Me By Your Name

Call Me By Your Name was without a doubt one of the most talked-about films x rated Netflix films of 2017, and for more reasons than one. When Elio and Oliver discover the intoxicating beauty of their desire, their love story plays out across a stunning Italian backdrop. But, perhaps the most thrilling reason to watch this film is its famous ‘peach’ scene where Elio, played by none other than Timothée Chalamet, masturbates using a hollowed-out peach. Okay, it sounds weird out of context, but you have to watch this film.

Love

Gaspar Noé’s Love certainly deserves mention on this list. The 2015 erotic art movie features unsimulated sex between its cast members and was originally shot in 3D, placing a certain emphasis on the film’s sex scenes. While the storyline is pretty gripping, we know you’ll be in it for the rough sex, intense and intimate moments, and even a direct shot of semen coming right at the camera in true Pornhub style. Oh, how very French.

AMAR

The Spanish are very good at making sexy films which get the job done. In AMAR, a young and beautiful couple experience the intensity and fragility of first love. As life events begin to tarnish the couple’s idealised notions of love, you are thrown into the world of first romance and heartbreak, intense sexual attraction, and the way these experiences can completely engulf your youth.

Blue is the Warmest Colour

Lesbian romance film Blue Is the Warmest Colour is one of the films on this list that you will appreciate for far more than just its steamy scenes. While its one of the best of netflix movies on offer, however, it was undoubtedly the film’s six-minute sex scene that got our attention in the first place. You would be hard-pressed to find another sexy scene like it. In fact, the scene left many critics wondering if the action was simulated or not. When you find out for yourself, you’ll also discover a beautiful and feverishly intense story of love and connection.

White Girl

New York is always the perfect setting for raunchy sex, and since its 2016 release, White Girl has been celebrated as both a shocking and sexy portrait of New York City youth. The film follows a young woman named Leah who finds herself in too deep after falling in love with a cocaine dealer. While the partying and drugs are equally exciting to watch, it’s the gritty sex scenes that will leave you with your mouth wide open. Check out the trailer for one of the most raunchy comedies on Netflix below.

A Perfect Ending

While there are plenty of scandals and love affairs on this list, A Perfect Ending is the only one involving a call girl. After confessing an unusual secret, a woman decides to explore her sexuality with a high-priced call girl. The results? Some of the most passionate love scenes on Netflix.

Give it up for Netflix xxx edition, because it’s finally starting to add some of the dirtiest movies ever released onto its platform. It’s safe to say that rated r movies on Netflix is one of our new favourite things to explore.

Movies with nudity on Netflix can be hard to come by, but when you do, it can feel like unlocking a treasure box full of gold. We hope you enjoy this list of the best, most unsimulated sex in movies that Netflix has to offer.

What better way to warm up the winter blues with some much-needed sexy Netflix and chill time by yourself? Forget actual PornHub because Netflix porn is the way to go.

NSFW movies are undoubtedly the most popular kind of Netflix porn movies because nudity Netflix is the best kind of Netflix. But, with all the raunchy movies on Netflix come equally sexy shows on Netflix for your review. What do you guys think? Should we do a list of the sexiest shows on Netflix next? But hey, if sexy Netflix shows don’t appeal to you, you can always check out the sex tape parody below instead of steamy Netflix shows 2022 has to offer.

