Frank Sinatra’s secret Porn past revealed in Explosive Biography

A teenage Frank’s desperate gig before fame—and the mob’s help to bury it.

Before he became “Ol’ Blue Eyes,” a teenage Frank Sinatra allegedly starred in a 1934 porn film titled The Masked Bandit while struggling to launch his singing career, claims biographer Darwin Porter in Frank Sinatra: The Boudoir Singer.

The future icon, then 19 and broke, earned $100 for the role—and spent decades ensuring it stayed buried.

Porter alleges Rat Pack member Peter Lawford exposed the film at a 1972 party, splicing clips into a screening of Deep Throat as a prank.

Only Lawford, Sammy Davis Jr., and Sinatra recognised the masked performer, sparking fury from Sinatra, who reportedly strong-armed Davis into destroying the tape.

Later, when the footage nearly resurfaced in a documentary, Porter claims Sinatra enlisted mob ties to suppress it permanently.

The legend, who died in 1998, never publicly addressed the allegations.

While some biographers question the story’s validity, Porter insists it reflects a common “dark period” for struggling stars