What’s the best dialogue you’ve ever heard in porn? Reddit responds and it’s classic

If you’ve ever felt a bit uncomfortable watching porn because of the acting, you’ll love these best of dialogue moments from Reddit users.

As my Google search history would suggest, I’m not a huge connoisseur of porn; however, from what I’ve heard, the budget doesn’t exactly get blown on the scriptwriting. You’ve seen the clichés: the pizza guy, the pool cleaner, the dodgy taxi driver. But these responses from the Reddit thread “What is the best dialogue you’ve ever heard in porn?” have got some of the most all-time cringe moments that will have you in stitches.

User MoltenDonut has received more than 12,000 comments, and my lord; I’m still unsure if I’m really allowed to post them all here, so I’ll provide a link at the bottom for you to view at your own leisure.

If you’re looking for more than just the sex in porn, you’ve got to check out some of these that are too good to be true. And if you’re actually a scriptwriter, well then, this is going to make for some painful reading for you.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Yeah, if you want to see some more Oscar-worthy dialogue, check the thread out here.