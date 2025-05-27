From Legal Battles to Reshoots: Is the Michael Jackson Biopic Doomed?

A pop martyr or a flawed icon? The biopic’s impossible tightrope walk.

From legal battles to extensive reshoots, the upcoming Michael Jackson biopic, Michael, seems to be facing every possible hurdle.

Originally slated for an April 2025 release, the Antoine Fuqua-directed film has already been delayed twice, with additional shooting scheduled for June—nearly enough time to make an entirely separate movie, now looking at a 2026 release.

Now, the project is being reworked into a two-part epic, with the first instalment ending around 1980, well before Thriller and the troubling allegations that later defined Jackson’s legacy.

But even that hasn’t solved its problems: the film reportedly included scenes featuring an accuser whose settlement barred his depiction, turning a creative decision into a legal minefield.

With the Jackson estate heavily involved, the question remains—can this biopic navigate its controversies, or is it doomed to fail?

Michael Jackson’s story is a minefield of brilliance and scandal, making any biopic a risky proposition.

Recent musical films like Back to Black and I Wanna Dance With Somebody flopped by sanitising their subjects’ darker chapters, while MJ the Musical thrived by sidestepping controversy altogether.

But Michael can’t ignore the allegations—so how will it handle them?

With Jackson’s nephew, Jaafar, in the lead and the estate’s tight control, the film seems poised to favour sympathy over scrutiny.

Splitting the story in two may buy time to ‘correct’ the narrative, but it also reeks of franchise-building—turning tragedy into a box-office play.

Will audiences accept a half-celebration, half-reckoning? Or is this biopic destined to be another hollow, legally varnished tribute?

One thing’s clear: Jackson’s legacy is complicated, and no movie magic can change that.

Watch the teaser trailer for Michael below.